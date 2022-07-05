VENOM - Strictly Limited 30th Anniversary Collector's Boxset Edition Of The Waste Lands Album Available In October

July 5, 2022, an hour ago

Rockmark Records will issue a 30th anniversary collector's boxset edition of Venom's eighth studio album, The Waste Lands, on October 29.

Strictly limited to 166 numbered copies, the boxset includes:

- Galaxy Effect Vinyl (limited to 166 copies within the boxset edition only) with Obi Strip! + Gatefold Cover with lyrics
- T-shirt
- old school pin
- flag
- backpatch
- patch

You can pre-order the set here.



