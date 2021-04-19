VENOM - The Demolition Years Vinyl Box Set Limited To 166 Copies; Pre-Order Now

Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan has announced the reissue of remastered versions of Venom's 1989 - 1993 albums via RockMark Records

“It’s been a long road and one of persistent work but finally the road ended and we can present these recordings again. Prime Evil - Tear Your Soul Apart - Temples Of Ice - The Wastelands with original art - full lyrics - some nice bonus extras too. First time on vinyl - Kissing The Beast and extra surprises. This was never about money but about this important part of the history of a band and the recordings that went with that period finally being re-released so those who couldn’t find them or didn’t get the chance to own them or even hear them properly can now do that with these remastered but not remixed pieces of a history. Music is to be heard and to have fought so hard to free these recordings for you finally, is the ALL to me. Enjoy.”

Limited to only 166 copies he Demolition Years Collector's Edition Vinyl Box Set can be pre-ordered here.

Long awaited reissue of Venom's 1989 - 1993 releases with Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan, Mantas and Abaddon. Specially remastered for vinyl from original masters.

Includes:

- 5 x 12" 180 gram splatters in different colors + gatefold covers with lyrics (Prime Evil, Tear Your Soul Apart, Temples Of Ice, Kissing The Beast, The Waste Lands).

- Bonus vinyl Pentagram - Transparent UV print + inlay (real image coming soon) with 4 songs - "If You Want A War" (recorded during Prime Evil Session, 1989), "Surgery" (recorded during Prime Evil Session, 1989) + two live bootleg tracks, "Black Metal" and "Witching Hour".

- Exclusive 30 x 30 cm 16 page booklet with Tony Dolan notes/stories of those days in Venom and some rare photos.