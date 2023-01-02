VENOM - To Hell And Back 8-Tape Box Set Available In "Regular" And "Die Hard" Editions

Darkness Shall Rise have released an 8-tape box set featuring Venom's first albums and many other recordings from the period 1979-1986

This official 8-tape box set, To Hell And Back, is housed in a heavy luxurious black leather case-wrapped box with silver hot stamped printing. This box is strictly limited to 1,000 hand-numbered copies and includes:

Tape 1: Welcome To Hell

Tape 2: Black Metal

Tape 3: At War With Satan

Tape 4: Possessed

Tape 5: Eine kleine Nachtmusik

Tape 6: Sons Of Satan: Rare And Unreleased

Tape 7: Black, Metal & Beyond I (Singles and EP's)

Tape 8: Black, Metal & Beyond II (Singles and EP's)

Next to the 8 tapes, the box includes:

- massive hardcover-book with many unseen pictures and tons of new liner notes and interviews (an exclusive long interview with Cronos was specially conducted for this box)

- pendant with chain

- 4 regular patches

- shaped backpatch

- flag

- 6 posters

- numbered certificate

All tapes in the "Regular" box (223-1000) are black. The "Die Hard" version (first 222 boxes) will also include an exclusive long sleeve (Gildan Ultra Cotton) which is only available with this box-set and only in the DSR shop, a numbered and signed (by Cronos himself) certificate and coloured tapes.

