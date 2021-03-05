VENUES Drop NSFW "Rite Of Passage" Video

German modern metal outfit Venues have released the NSFW video for their new single "Rite Of Passage." The thumping and monumental track is very personal — exploring the relationship with one's father while sonically erupting into a chorus made for arenas.

Venues will release their new album Solace, on August 27 via Arising Empire. The album will be pressed on limited colored vinyl, as well. Pre-order Solace here.

From the depths of their deepest crisis, Venues emerge victoriously, welcoming two new members: clean vocalist Lela and guitarist Valentin. When former vocalist Nyves quit the band mid-tour, following the release of their pivotal debut Aspire (2018), the modern metal crew was shaken to the bone. Despite this situation, the remaining members refused to give up and tirelessly searched for new talent.

Following guitarist Constantin witnessing a performance of Lela at — of all places — a Steel Panther show, the band found their new clean vocalist.

Venues entered the studio with producer Christoph Wieczorek (Annisokay) to record Solace, who coated their massive sound with a metallic alloy of remarkable precision.

"We wanted to be more metal," the band's Robin comments. "There were some pop sensibilities of Aspire that we wanted to replace with rather the opposite." Melody and punch-drunk heaviness, metal and alternative rock, zeitgeist and authenticity, barbed choruses and unleashed creativity: With their soaring sophomore release, Venues fulfill every single promise they made on Aspire.

"2020 showed all of us how much the band is helping us keep our sanity,” Robin muses. "Almost the whole band went through minor or medium crises since the release of our debut. Relationships went sour, things ended and began. In times like these, our second album was the light at the end of the tunnel. Something we all could look forward to. Our music held our heads above water."

It's a leap, going from Aspire to Solace, and it's a logical one. 10 songs. 10 exorcisms of negative energy. 10 lifesavers.

Tracklisting:

"Razorblade Teeth"

"Whydah Gally"

"Rite Of Passage"

"Uncaged Birds"

"Into The Fire"

"Down Below"

"Shifting Colors"

"Our Destiny"

"Deceptive Faces"

"Mountains"

Venues are:

Lela - clean vocals

Robin - shouts

Constantin - guitar

Valentin - guitar

Dennis - drums

