VENUES Release "Radiate Me" Single; Music Video Streaming

Germany's Venues have released their brand new single, "Radiate Me", an introspective track about overcoming personal challenges and striving for self-improvement.

The song's lyrics depict a battle with inner demons, using vivid imagery like a "pest plant" to symbolize life's negative influences. It's ultimately an anthem for those struggling with their inner selves, emphasizing the beauty of a life beyond personal turmoil.

"The last year was quite tough for me, as my mother was diagnosed with two types of cancer," says Robin. "She immediately took up the fight and underwent chemotherapy, which was extremely hard on her. I drove her to various hospitals time and again, took care of the household, and cared for her as a person. But primarily, I saw her suffer and what the poison of this treatment did to her. The chemotherapy almost killed her. 'Radiate Me' is all of that in one song. As it stands now, she is doing well and we all hope that it stays that way. Fuck cancer."

Venues are:

Lela - Clean Vocals

Robin - Shouts

Valentin - Guitar

Dennis - Drums

(Photo - Ingmar Wein)