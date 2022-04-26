VENUS 5 Debut "We Are Dynamite" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl will release the self-titled debut album from the new international metal group, Venus 5, on June 10. A video for the song "We Are Dynamite" is now available. Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save the Venus 5 album here.

Venus 5 is composed of five singers, including Herma (also of Sick N' Beautiful, another Frontiers recording artist), Karmen Klinc, Jelena Milovanovic, Tezzi Persson (also of Infinite & Divine, another Frontiers recording artist), and Erina Seitllari. Each vocalist is an outstanding singer in their own right, so the combination of the five together produces stunning results.

"Recording this album was one of the best experiences for me. The whole team got along so well, everyone was very professional and relaxed at the same time. With the girls, we basically became like sisters and I think that’s the kind of energy you can also feel on the album. I think the album is a true masterpiece, and everyone can find something for their taste on it. It’s very powerful, emotional, energetic, joyful and motivational. It has something that really moves you in any possible way. After all, isn’t that what music’s all about?" - Karmen Klinc

"At the beginning, when we spoke about the Venus 5 project, one thing that we aimed for was to respect and enhance each girl's personality. This was something that once we met, was undeniably impossible to avoid - you can feel each of our energy in the songs and in the videos and I personally think that this is the most interesting fact about the band. There are so many shades of color in this album - and not only in our hairstyles, as some of you might joke about! ;)" - Herma

"I was quite nervous going to Italy to meet up with the rest of the girls, but that feeling vanished instantly when we met. Everything just felt so natural and easy and they truly are a fantastic group of girls. We bonded immediately. The songs have a “popish” metal vibe to it with melodies that get stuck in your head. I’m really happy about this album." - Tezzi Persson

"It's been an amazing experience getting to be a part of this thing. Us five, we saw each other and the connection was instant, the respect was instant. Everybody was so talented and genuine, crazy! I feel like the vibe you get from this album is different and probably heavier than you expect, so give it a play, be surprised!" - Jelena Milovanovic

“Being part of the band is totally awesome! Since the first moment we met, I felt a spark with each one of the girls! The album sounds great. It’s Rock N’ Roll dude!” - Erina Seitllari

Born from an idea dreamed up by Serafino Perugino, Frontiers’ President & Head of A&R, Venus 5 is primed to be one of the most fresh and exciting new musical prospects to emerge from the European rock and metal scene in recent years. Assembling the vocalists and musicians required a tremendous amount of time and energy as the right talent had to be in place to work together cohesively and with true chemistry. After all, this many lead singers in one band is a daunting task, but the end result is that five outstanding vocal stars in the making were brought together from different musical environments with the vision of creating a monster album.

Of course many people will see five women and instantly make references to this being a "metal version" of pop projects, but please make no mistake, the vocal talents of the singers and the music is front and center. Musically, the songs are a team effort by producer Aldo Lonobile (Secret Sphere, Timo Tolkki’s Avalon, Sweet Oblivion, etc.) and his team of writers, including Jake E. (Cyrha, ex-Amaranthe) who co-produced the vocals, Stefan Helleblad (Within Temptation, who also plays guitars on the album), and Per Aldeheim (Def Leppard, H.E.A.T, Stanfour, etc.).

Certainly, and highly recommended for all the lovers of the sounds of the current European hard rock/metal scene, Venus 5 is fist-in-the-air rock music destined to get stuck in your head.

Tracklisting:

"Lioness"

"The Simulation"

"Nothing But A Heartache"

"Bride With Blackened Eyes"

"Monster Under Your Bed"

"Inside"

"Tom And Ms. Amy Lee"

"Because Of You"

"We Are Dynamite"

"Save You"

"Bury Me"

"We Are Dynamite" video:

"Because Of You" video:

"Tom And Ms. Amy Lee" video:

Lineup:

Vocals:

Herma

Karmen Klinc

Jelena Milovanovic

Terese 'Tezzi' Persson

Erina Seittlari

Guitars:

Stefan Helleblad

Aldo Lonobile

Gabriele Robotti

Bass:

Dann Arisi

Drums:

Alfonso Mocerino

Keyboards, Piano and Electro arrangements:

Antonio Agate