VENUS 5 Release Debut Album And "Nothing But A Heartache" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl has released the self-titled debut album from the new international metal group, Venus 5. A video for the song "Nothing But A Heartache" is now available. Watch the clip below, and order/save the Venus 5 album here.

Venus 5 is composed of five singers, including Herma (also of Sick N' Beautiful, another Frontiers recording artist), Karmen Klinc, Jelena Milovanovic, Tezzi Persson (also of Infinite & Divine, another Frontiers recording artist), and Erina Seitllari. Each vocalist is an outstanding singer in their own right, so the combination of the five together produces stunning results.

Born from an idea dreamed up by Serafino Perugino, Frontiers’ President & Head of A&R, Venus 5 is primed to be one of the most fresh and exciting new musical prospects to emerge from the European rock and metal scene in recent years. Assembling the vocalists and musicians required a tremendous amount of time and energy as the right talent had to be in place to work together cohesively and with true chemistry. After all, this many lead singers in one band is a daunting task, but the end result is that five outstanding vocal stars in the making were brought together from different musical environments with the vision of creating a monster album.

Of course many people will see five women and instantly make references to this being a "metal version" of pop projects, but please make no mistake, the vocal talents of the singers and the music is front and center. Musically, the songs are a team effort by producer Aldo Lonobile (Secret Sphere, Timo Tolkki’s Avalon, Sweet Oblivion, etc.) and his team of writers, including Jake E. (Cyrha, ex-Amaranthe) who co-produced the vocals, Stefan Helleblad (Within Temptation, who also plays guitars on the album), and Per Aldeheim (Def Leppard, H.E.A.T, Stanfour, etc.).

Tracklisting:

"Lioness"

"The Simulation"

"Nothing But A Heartache"

"Bride With Blackened Eyes"

"Monster Under Your Bed"

"Inside"

"Tom And Ms. Amy Lee"

"Because Of You"

"We Are Dynamite"

"Save You"

"Bury Me"

"Nothing But A Heartache" video:

"We Are Dynamite" video:

"Because Of You" video:

"Tom And Ms. Amy Lee" video:

Lineup:

Vocals:

Herma

Karmen Klinc

Jelena Milovanovic

Terese 'Tezzi' Persson

Erina Seittlari

Guitars:

Stefan Helleblad

Aldo Lonobile

Gabriele Robotti

Bass:

Dann Arisi

Drums:

Alfonso Mocerino

Keyboards, Piano and Electro arrangements:

Antonio Agate