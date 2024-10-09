VEONITY Releases “Carry On” Music Video

Veonity has released "Carry On", third single taken from the new album The Final Element to be released on October 18 by Scarlet Records.

Strong, fast and playful drums open this track that instantly takes the listener back to a time where power metal was done without the aid of keyboards and huge production. Sometimes in order to move forward in life, with the power and will that's necessary, one has to remember the past to gather the energy to head into the future.

Soaring vocals (courtesy of new frontman Isak Stenvall), twin guitars and mighty choirs – strongly founded on thunderous bass lines and rumbling double bass drums – dominate and define the sixth Veonity's studio album: the playful, energetic and well-crafted songs of the Swedish band deliver a full throttle energy boost.

"The Elements Of Power Chronicles", a saga of a hero that needs to seal the veil between the Overworld and the Underworld to prevent darkness from gaining control, is finally unraveled, and it couldn't have been more epic and glorious.

The Final Element - mixed and mastered by Ronny Milianowicz at Studio Seven and majestically illustrated by the Spanish master Alvaro Valverde - will be released in the following formats:

- jewel case CD

- vinyl LP (300 transparent green)

- digital

Preorder/pre-save here.

Cover art by Alvaro Valverde / AV Art Illustracion:

Tracklisting:

“Premonition”

“Chains Of Tyranny”

“Horsemen Of The Dark”

“Carry On”

“Riders Of The Revolution”

“Warriors Code”

“Powerstone”

“Heart Of A Warrior”

“Kings Of Dreamland”

“The Fifth Element”

"Carry On" video:

"Riders Of The Revolution":

"The Fifth Element" lyric video:

Veonity:

Isak Stenvall - vocals

Samuel Lundström - guitar

Anders Sköld - guitar

Kristoffer Lidre - bass

Joel Kollberg - drums

(Photo – Mathias Flink / Edit – Thomas Holmstrand)