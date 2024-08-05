VEONITY – The Final Element Album Out In October Via Scarlet Records

Veonity will release the new album The Final Element on October 18 through Scarlet Records.

As power metal slowly turns softer and synth-based, The Final Element ensures that this trend gets forever broken.

Soaring vocals (courtesy of new frontman Isak Stenvall), twin guitars and mighty choirs – strongly founded on thunderous bass lines and rumbling double bass drums – dominate and define the sixth Veonity's studio album: the playful, energetic and well-crafted songs of the Swedish band deliver a full throttle energy boost.

"The Elements Of Power chronicles", a saga of a hero that needs to seal the veil between the Overworld and the Underworld to prevent darkness from gaining control, is finally unraveled, and it couldn't have been more epic and glorious.

The Final Element - mixed and mastered by Ronny Milianowicz at Studio Seven and majestically illustrated by the Spanish master Alvaro Valverde - will be released in the following formats:

- jewel case CD

- vinyl LP (300 transparent green)

- digital

Cover art by Alvaro Valverde / AV Art Illustracion:

Tracklisting:

“Premonition”

“Chains Of Tyranny”

“Horsemen Of The Dark”

“Carry On”

“Riders Of The Revolution”

“Warriors Code”

“Powerstone”

“Heart Of A Warrior”

“Kings Of Dreamland”

“The Fifth Element”

Veonity:

Isak Stenvall - vocals

Samuel Lundström - guitar

Anders Sköld - guitar

Kristoffer Lidre - bass

Joel Kollberg - drums

(Photo – Mathias Flink / Edit – Thomas Holmstrand)