VERIKALPA Launch "Noijan Sauna" Lyric Video
May 27, 2024, 46 minutes ago
Verikalpa has released a lyric video for "Noijan Sauna", a single from the new album, Tuomio, released in April via Scarlet Records. Watch below:
Tuomio is the most accessible record ever in Verikalpa's discography, and yet another intense and aggressive display of power. The new album showcases an exceptional guitar work and a pristine production, enhancing the majestic melodies for which they are known for and taking their songwriting to the next level.
Lyrically-wise, this is a mixed bag of fictional stories about drinking, partying, fighting, and of course a bunch of crazy Finnish folklore creatures setting up the stage. A very fun and easy collection of songs & tales to listen to, alongside rivers of beer and weird Northern liquors.
Artwork by Alvaro Valverde/AV Art Ilustracion (Unanimated, Night Crowned, Krilloan, Drown In Sulphur):
Tracklisting:
“Arvon Tuomari”
“Laulava Vainaja”
“Noijan Sauna”
“Sammalysnti”
“Tuhkakruunu”
“Tulimerten Taa”
“Hakkaa Hakkaa”
“Maat Hauraan Hautaa”
“Eksyneet”
“Veritonttu”
“Kaunan Valta”
“Tuomio”
“Arvon Tuomari” video:
“Sammalysnti” video:
Verikalpa:
Jani Ikonen - vocals
Sami Ikonen - guitar
Janne Niva - guitar
Jussi Sauvola - keyboards
Sami Knuutinen - bass
Jari Huttunen - drums
(Photo – Jani Kakko / Kaja Films)