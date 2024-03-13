VERIKALPA Shares Second Single “Noijan Sauna”

Verikalpa has released "Noijan Sauna", second single taken from the new album Tuomio to be released on April 19 by Scarlet Records.

Verikalpa says about the single: “‘Noijan Sauna’ is an educational tale why you probably shouldn't go to the sauna with a witch in the middle of the woods EVEN though beer is involved!”

Tuomio will be available in the following formats:

-jewel case CD

-vinyl LP

-digital

Presave / preorder here.

Tuomio is the most accessible record ever in Verikalpa's discography, and yet another intense and aggressive display of power. The new album showcases an exceptional guitar work and a pristine production, enhancing the majestic melodies for which they are known for and taking their songwriting to the next level.

Lyrically-wise, this is a mixed bag of fictional stories about drinking, partying, fighting, and of course a bunch of crazy Finnish folklore creatures setting up the stage. A very fun and easy collection of songs & tales to listen to, alongside rivers of beer and weird Northern liquors.

Artwork by Alvaro Valverde/AV Art Ilustracion (Unanimated, Night Crowned, Krilloan, Drown In Sulphur):

Tracklisting:

“Arvon Tuomari”

“Laulava Vainaja”

“Noijan Sauna”

“Sammalysnti”

“Tuhkakruunu”

“Tulimerten Taa”

“Hakkaa Hakkaa”

“Maat Hauraan Hautaa”

“Eksyneet”

“Veritonttu”

“Kaunan Valta”

“Tuomio”

"Noijan Sauna":

“Arvon Tuomari” video:

Verikalpa:

Jani Ikonen - vocals

Sami Ikonen - guitar

Janne Niva - guitar

Jussi Sauvola - keyboards

Sami Knuutinen - bass

Jari Huttunen - drums

(Photo – Jani Kakko / Kaja Films)