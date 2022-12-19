VERMILION WHISKEY Preview New Album, Crimson & Stone, Due May 2023

Grab-you-by-the-collar Louisiana metal outfit Vermilion Whiskey is preparing to release their third album, Crimson & Stone, on May 26th, 2023. The album varies from head-nodders to fist-pumpers, with no pretensions of being anything other than a heavy hunk of good ol’ southern style. Check out the official trailer:

The American south is steeped in rich musical tradition. In a time when metal is in a constant cycle of who can be the most brutal, we often forget where the tradition started and its signature sound. Leading the stripped bare and played loud is hard rocking stoner metal outfit Vermilion Whiskey. The Louisiana-based band is southern-fried hard rock at its finest.

Hitting the studio hard in early 2022, the band is eager to return to playing live shows across their regional Gulf Coast stomping ground and beyond. Vermilion Whiskey recruited Tommy Buckley of Crowbar / Soilent Green to rehearse and record drum tracks, and also found current live drummer Wade Perkins, who was instrumental in helping to produce drum tracks alongside Tommy and Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording and Production in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This newest offering is a blend of classic Vermilion Whiskey southern hard rock, driving stoner riffage, dabs of dissonant overtones, and a heavy helping of pure Louisiana sludge.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Down On You"

"The Get Down"

"Confidence"

"Good Lovin"

"Interlude"

"Dissonance"

"Atrophy"

"Hollow"

"Atrophy" sizzle reel:

For further details, visit VermilionWhiskey.com.