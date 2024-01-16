VERONA ON VENUS Feat. DEVILDRIVER’s MIKE SPREITZER To Release Popular Delusions Album On Friday

Verona On Venus will release its debut album, Popular Delusions, across all major music platforms on January 19. Popular Delusions represents the entry into frontman status for Mike Spreitzer, who for the last 20 years has been known and recognized as the lead guitarist of the groove metal band DevilDriver. Verona On Venus released its first single, “Rodent” on December 1, 2023, followed by the “Monarch Acid Test” release on December 15, 2023, with outstanding reviews from media, fans, and peers.

Popular Delusions showcases Spreitzer’s powerful vocal abilities and music writing with a variety of range and technical structure to each track. The album begins with a heavier melodic metal sound and progresses to an industrial-inspired style that wraps up with a cover of Acid Bath’s “The Bones Of Baby Dolls”. Popular Delusions sets the landscape for future single releases to be expected in 2024 that embody the eerie, heavy, and industrial sounds alike with provocative lyrics and vocals as heard on this debut album.

“Popular Delusions is music for people who are reasonably not crazy, most of the time,” says Spreitzer. “But in all seriousness, I've been waiting for this moment for a long time, and I'm equally elated to share my music as I am pleasantly anxious about it all."

Since the announcement of Verona On Venus, there has been excitement surrounding the release of the album and the compelling creative that started with the release of the two band announcement teasers, Part 1 and Part 2. These videos served as the prequels to the debut single music video for “Rodent”.

Album artwork by Jayson Won at UNKN Creative / art inspired by Emil Melmoth:

Tracklisting:

“Rodent”

“Dead Heroes Hang”

“Floods Of Burden”

“The Hate Ballet”

“Dirty Cigarettes”

“Red Dead Rose”

“Popular Delusions”

“Monarch Acid Test”

“The Bones Of Baby Dolls”

“Rodent” video:

“Monarch Acid Test” video: