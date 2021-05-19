VEXED Release New Single "Fake"; Music Video Streaming

UK alt-metal upstarts, Vexed, will release their debut full-length, Culling Culture, on Friday, May 21 via Napalm Records. Combining both visually cinematic and oppressively honest material with a refined symbiosis of technically adept hardness and droning heavy instrumentality, Vexed convince with their new single "Fake", released today aside a disturbingly intense official music video.

Facing very personal experiences, Culling Culture is a tribute to hate, betrayal and anger, whilst also reflecting post-modern society with strikingly honest songwriting and heavy groove. Moreover, for as confident as they are musically, Vexed is as poignant lyrically. The title of the album, Culling Culture, and portions of its contents deliver the band’s unfiltered response to the world’s latest social phenomena of public ostracism, “cancel culture”.

Unrelenting lead vocalist Megan Targett’s vicious vocal assault blending venomously low growls, soaring cleans and razor-sharp rap-like deliveries (see “Fake” and “Weaponise”) is backed by the pure technical proficiency of bandmates Willem Mason-Geraghty (drums), Jay Bacon (guitar) and Al Harper (bass). The warning instrumental “Ignorant” prefaces the record’s menacing atmosphere and provides a flawless basis for smashing wake up call “Hideous” and fiery, threatening tracks “Fake” and “Narcissist”. Ghostly “Aurora” and disrespectfully heavy album-closer “Lazarus” showcase Targett’s multi-faceted clean vocal delivery while clashing otherworldly auras with resonating, melodic rhythms. “Epiphany” blends both, offering a bold message of moving past self-loathing, while superciliously weighty offering “Weaponise” seethes between violent hatred and ambient darkness.

Pre-order Vexed’s debut album Culling Culture here.

Culling Culture will be available in the following formats:

- 1-CD Digipak

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl (Black)

- 1-LP Gatefold Vinyl (Orange transparent, strictly limited to 100 copies)

- 1-CD Digipak + T-Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Ignorant"

"Hideous"

"Fake"

"Epiphany"

"Misery"

"Narcissist"

"Weaponise"

"Purity"

"Drift"

"Aurora"

"Lazarus"

“Epiphany” video:

"Hideous" video:

