VEXED Release New Single "Trauma Euphoria" Single And Music Video

UK alt-metal band, Vexed, have revealed their third new single, the dynamic “Trauma Euphoria”, together with an official music video. This Friday, the fast-rising act will drop their aggressive new offering, Negative Energy - the successor to their disturbingly honest, highly-lauded debut, Culling Culture.

Standout track “Trauma Euphoria” features some of the most impressive guitar work on the new album - heavier than ever before. Gifted lead vocalist Megan Targett’s brutal growls and beautiful, crystal clear clean vocals create an impactful contrast, captivating the listener.

Megan Targett on “Trauma Euphoria”: “Experiencing a traumatic event or grieving a major loss comes with a myriad of feelings. Denial, depression, anger and sadness are the most common ones you hear about. However, there is one that I’ve found nobody speaks of; Euphoria. Small moments of time where you forget that you’re grieving and slip back into the person you were before the event. It’s like a euphoric experience that’s heightened by the fact your brain hasn’t felt any hit of dopamine in such a long time.

However, that sudden realization when you remember the trauma and snap out of the high has you crashing 10X harder. Feelings of guilt and shame take over and you fall deeper into the dark depths of your depression and grief. This dark place becomes a safe space in your mind, as leaving it can cause more pain and isn’t worth the fall. You can become addicted to suffering and this song is a love letter to it.”

Negative Energy achieves pinnacle musicianship and gripping, profound and brave lyricism. Instead of opting for forced positivity like many of their contemporaries, the Hertfordshire three-piece channel every ounce of their Negative Energy into these 13 tracks - recharging themselves for an uphill battle.

The band states: “We are so proud to present to you our second album. Since our first release, we have each endured traumatic experiences, surrounded by death, betrayal, pain and grief. In order to find any strength, we first had to accept that we weren’t okay, then take our trauma and face it head on, sharing our vulnerability, fears and weaknesses. Instead of forcing ourselves to try and be positive we put all our negative energy into the album in order to begin our own repair and to overcome.”

Haunting intro track “PTSD” sets a stage of dread for the carnage to come. “We Don't Talk About It” - featuring pitch-shifted verses emulating a disguised voice - explores childhood trauma and survivor’s guilt. “X My <3 (Hope To Die)” deals with what happens after we die and that it should be okay to never get this answer, while “Panic Attack” centers on mental health issues, representing terror and frustration through heavy riffs and grooving vocals. Furious “Lay Down Your Flowers” (feat. Alpha Wolf vocalist Lochie Keogh) showcases extreme vocals and bombarding drums, while disturbingly groovy following track “There’s No Place Like Home” draws inspiration from ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

The unbelievably heavy “Extremist” gets straight to the point, kicking off with fast and demanding vocal rhythms, while “Default”, on the other hand, displays multifaceted lead singer-to-watch Megan Targett’s high-soaring clean vocals juxtaposed against her menacing deep growls. This is equally evident on standout, dynamic “Trauma Euphoria”, also featuring some of the most impressive guitar work on the album. The album’s most emotional offering, “It’s Not The End”, serves as a magnificent dedication to a loved one passing away while manifesting their legacy, before sliding into instrumental interlude “DMT” - cradled by lo-fi beats with hints of 808, delivered in fresh Vexed style.

Intense album finale “Nepotism” wraps up Negative Energy with a knot of rage before slowly fading out into darkness. Negative Energy proves itself as a stunning, devastating musical conduit - ventilating the band’s pain-stricken burdens and breathing life into their fresh approach, delivered with a vengeance.

Negative Energy will be available in the following formats:

- 1-LP Gatefold Baby Blue - Napalm Records Online Shop + EMP only (ltd. to 300 copies)

- 1 CD Digisleeve + T-Shirt - Napalm Records Online Shop only

- 1-LP Gatefold Black

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Negative Energy tracklisting:

"PTSD"

"Anti-Fetish"

"We Don't Talk About It"

"X My <3 (Hope To Die)"

"Panic Attack"

"Lay Down Your Flowers"

"There's No Place Like Home"

"Extremist"

"Default"

"Trauma Euphoria"

"It's Not The End"

"DMT"

"Nepotism"

"Anti-Fetish" video:

"X My <3 (Hope To Die)" video:

Vexed is:

Megan Targett - Vocals

Jay Bacon - Guitar

Willem Mason-Geraghty - Drums

(Photo - Andy Ford)