VEXED Release Track By Track Video For "Trauma Euphoria"
July 3, 2023, an hour ago
UK alt-metal band, Vexed, have released a track by track video for “Trauma Euphoria”, featured on the band's new offering, Negative Energy (out now). Watch below:
Negative Energy achieves pinnacle musicianship and gripping, profound and brave lyricism. Instead of opting for forced positivity like many of their contemporaries, the Hertfordshire three-piece channel every ounce of their Negative Energy into these 13 tracks - recharging themselves for an uphill battle.
Order here.
Negative Energy tracklisting:
"PTSD"
"Anti-Fetish"
"We Don't Talk About It"
"X My <3 (Hope To Die)"
"Panic Attack"
"Lay Down Your Flowers"
"There's No Place Like Home"
"Extremist"
"Default"
"Trauma Euphoria"
"It's Not The End"
"DMT"
"Nepotism"
“Trauma Euphoria” video:
"Anti-Fetish" video:
"X My <3 (Hope To Die)" video:
Vexed is:
Megan Targett - Vocals
Jay Bacon - Guitar
Willem Mason-Geraghty - Drums
(Photo - Andy Ford)