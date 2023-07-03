VEXED Release Track By Track Video For "Trauma Euphoria"

UK alt-metal band, Vexed, have released a track by track video for “Trauma Euphoria”, featured on the band's new offering, Negative Energy (out now). Watch below:

Negative Energy achieves pinnacle musicianship and gripping, profound and brave lyricism. Instead of opting for forced positivity like many of their contemporaries, the Hertfordshire three-piece channel every ounce of their Negative Energy into these 13 tracks - recharging themselves for an uphill battle.

Negative Energy tracklisting:

"PTSD"

"Anti-Fetish"

"We Don't Talk About It"

"X My <3 (Hope To Die)"

"Panic Attack"

"Lay Down Your Flowers"

"There's No Place Like Home"

"Extremist"

"Default"

"Trauma Euphoria"

"It's Not The End"

"DMT"

"Nepotism"

“Trauma Euphoria” video:

"Anti-Fetish" video:

"X My <3 (Hope To Die)" video:

Vexed is:

Megan Targett - Vocals

Jay Bacon - Guitar

Willem Mason-Geraghty - Drums

(Photo - Andy Ford)