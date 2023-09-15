VEXED Release Visualizer Video For "Lay Down Your Flowers" Feat. ALPHA WOLF's Lochie Keogh

After releasing their second beast of an album, Negative Energy, earlier this year, UK alt-metal outfit, Vexed. grace their fans with a new highlight. Today the band presents a visualizer video for the furious song "Lay Down Your Flowers". The track features special guest and Alpha Wolf vocalist Lochie Keogh and impresses with extreme vocals and bombarding drums.

As one of the hottest newcomers in alternative metal, Vexed have received great attention with recent Negative Energy and singles like "Anti-Fetish". Amongst others, the track was aired on BBC's Radio 1 Rock Show. On top of that, Vexed will bring Negative Energy to six intimate headline shows in the United Kingdom, starting October 10 in Glasgow.

Vexed add: “This tour is so special to us because it is proof that no matter how dark things may get, there are always better days ahead. We invite you to join us in our healing process, a cathartic and brutal celebration of how hitting rock bottom has saved us.”

Megan Targett on "Lay Down Your Flowers": “‘The boy who cried wolf’ is a story that we are all familiar with. ‘Lay down your flowers’ is based on the vindication of the people who have had to endure living their lives in constant fear and threat of tragedy. Finding the courage to stand up to those who use your emotions and good nature to take advantage, and claiming back your sanity which was so manipulatively taken from you.”

Negative Energy achieves pinnacle musicianship and gripping, profound and brave lyricism. Instead of opting for forced positivity like many of their contemporaries, the Hertfordshire three-piece channel every ounce of their Negative Energy into these 13 tracks - recharging themselves for an uphill battle.

Order here.

Negative Energy tracklisting:

"PTSD"

"Anti-Fetish"

"We Don't Talk About It"

"X My <3 (Hope To Die)"

"Panic Attack"

"Lay Down Your Flowers"

"There's No Place Like Home"

"Extremist"

"Default"

"Trauma Euphoria"

"It's Not The End"

"DMT"

"Nepotism"

“Trauma Euphoria” video:

"Anti-Fetish" video:

"X My <3 (Hope To Die)" video:

Vexed is:

Megan Targett - Vocals

Jay Bacon - Guitar

Willem Mason-Geraghty - Drums

(Photo - Andy Ford)