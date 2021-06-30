VEXED Share Guitar Playthrough Video For New Single "Fake"

UK alt-metal upstarts, Vexed, released their debut full-length, Culling Culture, on Friday, May 21 via Napalm Records. They recently released an offcial video for the song "Fake" and have followed up with a guitar playthrough clip for the song. Check it out below.

Facing very personal experiences, Culling Culture is a tribute to hate, betrayal and anger, whilst also reflecting post-modern society with strikingly honest songwriting and heavy groove. Moreover, for as confident as they are musically, Vexed is as poignant lyrically. The title of the album, Culling Culture, and portions of its contents deliver the band’s unfiltered response to the world’s latest social phenomena of public ostracism, “cancel culture”.

Unrelenting lead vocalist Megan Targett’s vicious vocal assault blending venomously low growls, soaring cleans and razor-sharp rap-like deliveries (see “Fake” and “Weaponise”) is backed by the pure technical proficiency of bandmates Willem Mason-Geraghty (drums), Jay Bacon (guitar) and Al Harper (bass). The warning instrumental “Ignorant” prefaces the record’s menacing atmosphere and provides a flawless basis for smashing wake up call “Hideous” and fiery, threatening tracks “Fake” and “Narcissist”. Ghostly “Aurora” and disrespectfully heavy album-closer “Lazarus” showcase Targett’s multi-faceted clean vocal delivery while clashing otherworldly auras with resonating, melodic rhythms. “Epiphany” blends both, offering a bold message of moving past self-loathing, while superciliously weighty offering “Weaponise” seethes between violent hatred and ambient darkness.

Tracklisting:

"Ignorant"

"Hideous"

"Fake"

"Epiphany"

"Misery"

"Narcissist"

"Weaponise"

"Purity"

"Drift"

"Aurora"

"Lazarus"

“Epiphany” video:

"Hideous" video:

