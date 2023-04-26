VEXED To Release Negative Energy Album In June; "Anti-Fetish" Music Video Posted

UK-based alt-metal outfit, Vexed, emerged as one of the hottest new bands to watch in heavy music. After their debut in 2021 the crushing Hertfordshire unit will unleash the album’s aggressive successor, entitled Negative Energy, on June 23 via Napalm Records.

Heavier and more violent, the new studio album depicts the confidence Vexed have gathered since their first release, and represents a soundtrack of brutality - chaotic, traumatic and based on the band’s most grueling personal experiences.

Crushing new single, “Anti-Fetish”, comes as the first harbinger and fearlessly breaks in with an all-consuming, panic-stricken lead riff, making a stand against comparisons and hate in the business. Blistering with disorderly intensity, Vexed don’t mince words with pure honesty and all-consuming instrumental strength. The brand-new official music video underlines this message in a visually impressive way that captivates from start to finish!

Vexed on “Anti-Fetish” “We wanted to start with a huge riff and a strong message. Anti-Fetish is us confronting the constant comparisons and ungrounded hate that bands receive. It’s become completely accepted in the scene to cross the line of constructive criticism and just dive bomb into hatred and prejudice. This song is us setting the record straight by calling out the blatant discrimination.”

Watch the official music video for “Anti-Fetish” below.

Negative Energy achieves pinnacle musicianship and gripping, profound and brave lyricism. Instead of opting for forced positivity like many of their contemporaries, the Hertfordshire three-piece channel every ounce of their Negative Energy into these 13 tracks - recharging themselves for an uphill battle.

The band states: “We are so proud to present to you our second album. Since our first release, we have each endured traumatic experiences, surrounded by death, betrayal, pain and grief. In order to find any strength, we first had to accept that we weren’t okay, then take our trauma and face it head on, sharing our vulnerability, fears and weaknesses. Instead of forcing ourselves to try and be positive we put all our negative energy into the album in order to begin our own repair and to overcome.”

Haunting intro track “PTSD” sets a stage of dread for the carnage to come. “We Don't Talk About It” - featuring pitch-shifted verses emulating a disguised voice - explores childhood trauma and survivor’s guilt. “X My <3 (Hope To Die)” deals with what happens after we die and that it should be okay to never get this answer, while “Panic Attack” centers on mental health issues, representing terror and frustration through heavy riffs and grooving vocals. Furious “Lay Down Your Flowers” (feat. Alpha Wolf vocalist Lochie Keogh) showcases extreme vocals and bombarding drums, while disturbingly groovy following track “There’s No Place Like Home” draws inspiration from ‘The Wizard of Oz’. The unbelievably heavy “Extremist” gets straight to the point, kicking off with fast and demanding vocal rhythms, while “Default”, on the other hand, displays multifaceted lead singer-to-watch Megan Targett’s high-soaring clean vocals juxtaposed against her menacing deep growls. This is equally evident on standout, dynamic “Trauma Euphoria”, also featuring some of the most impressive guitar work on the album. The album’s most emotional offering, “It’s Not The End”, serves as a magnificent dedication to a loved one passing away while manifesting their legacy, before sliding into instrumental interlude “DMT” - cradled by lo-fi beats with hints of 808, delivered in fresh Vexed style. Intense album finale “Nepotism” wraps up Negative Energy with a knot of rage before slowly fading out into darkness. Negative Energy proves itself as a stunning, devastating musical conduit - ventilating the band’s pain-stricken burdens and breathing life into their fresh approach, delivered with a vengeance.

Negative Energy will be available in the following formats:

- 1-LP Gatefold Baby Blue - Napalm Records Online Shop + EMP only (ltd. to 300 copies)

- 1 CD Digisleeve + T-Shirt - Napalm Records Online Shop only

- 1-LP Gatefold Black

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Negative Energy tracklisting:

"PTSD"

"Anti-Fetish"

"We Don't Talk About It"

"X My <3 (Hope To Die)"

"Panic Attack"

"Lay Down Your Flowers"

"There's No Place Like Home"

"Extremist"

"Default"

"Trauma Euphoria"

"It's Not The End"

"DMT"

"Nepotism"

"Anti-Fetish" video:

Vexed is:

Megan Targett - Vocals

Jay Bacon - Guitar

Willem Mason-Geraghty - Drums

(Photo - Andy Ford)