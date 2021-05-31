VHF (Vinciguerra Hoekstra Franklin) To Re-Release Very High Frequency

VHF is the band featuring guitar virtuoso Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Night Ranger, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) on guitar, the fretless monster, Tony Franklin (The Firm, Blue Murder, Kenny Wayne Shepherd) on bass, and published author, master of the groove, Todd “Vinny” Vinciguerra on drums.

The band recently signed to Golden Robot Records, and they are set to re-release their 2014 album Very High Frequency digitally and via CD on June 25th. Unparalleled musicianship and mind-blowing composition greets you with VHF!

VHF's music is created from the bottom up - that is, the drums are the creative force behind the band. The final piece contains parts by each musician uniquely composed, completely independent of each other, and done with complete artistic freedom.

The sound of the band varies from piece to piece, but it is a combination of ethereal trippy sounds and driving rhythms, enticing the listener to create a picture or movie to play out in their mind.

Tracklisting:

"Shattered Insomnia"

"Whispers Of The Soul"

"Suspended Animation"

"Conception To Death For 8 Guitars"

"Invisible Thread"

"Backside Of Your Eyes"

"All Is Within"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.