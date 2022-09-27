VHS To Release Deep Gashes And Long Lashes On Halloween; Track Streaming

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the new album from Canadian death metal horror fiends VHS. Deep Gashes And Long Lashes is up now for preorder and will be released October 31 on CD and Digital formats, along with merch and bundles.

VHS trade in their machetes for black hats and trench coats. With a more synth driven approach, throbbing groove and ominous melodies set the perfect backdrop for a bloodsoaked murder scene. Deep Gashes And Long Lashes is a tribute to the bizarrely beautiful giallo films from the 60's, 70's, and 80's. VHS present an audible homage to the thrilling and bombastic music that accompanies the on screen violence and beautiful set pieces, as well as a salute to the gorgeous woman that met a grisly end. Call it Giallo Death! Deep Gashes And Long Lashes features guest vocals by Fiore of Fulci, Ricki of Golem Of Gore, Alessio from Guineapig and Il Becchino of Tenebro.

Tracklisting:

“I Want Your Eyeball” (feat. Ricki)

“Deep Gashes And Long Lashes”

“Flithy, Slimy, Pervert” (feat. Alessio)

“Solange”

“Quack, Quack” (feat. Fiore)

“Six Women For The Murderer”

“Deep Red”

“Witch…”

“Murder Witnessed Through Hallucinogens” (feat. Il Becchino)

“Solange”: