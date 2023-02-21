VICIOUS RUMORS Announce European Tour

California hellraisers, metal masters and SPV/Steamhammer recording artist, Vicious Rumors, will set out on a world tour in 2023.

The US leg from March 8 to April 1st has grown to 21 shows. The European leg starts April 29 to May 19 with plans for a Japanese leg to follow.

The first 2 shows at 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise were the first of the special "Atlantic Years" set, also the first with Ronny Munroe (Metal Church, TSO) on vocals.

Geoff Thorpe said: "We couldn't be happier with Ronny in the band. He understands our sound and can bring back the classic songs live in the spirit of Carl Albert with his own twist unlike any other. After 3 years of down time we can't wait to hit the road with this killer show in the US/ Europe and Japan."

Vicious Rumors will be performing a classic set from the Atlantic Records albums on tour. Pre-production for a new studio album has begun to be released on SPV/Steamhammer to follow.

"Atlantic Years" European Leg:

April

29 - Remchingen, Germany - No Playback Festival

30 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon

May

1 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Musicon

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

6 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Oefenbunker

10 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

11 - Velden, Austria - Bluesiana Rock Cafe

12 - Torino, Italy - Blah Blah Club

13 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica

14 - Rome, Italy - Let It Beer

19 - Oberndorf am Lech, Germany - Metalheadz Open Air

With dates booked in the first 8 months of 2023 Vicious Rumors has sharpened the blades, ready to bring their classic brand of SF bay area heavy metal to a town near you.

Geoff Thorpe: "With our long history it's a pleasure to celebrate our Atlantic years with new and old fans! I promise a night to remember!"