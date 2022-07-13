VICIOUS RUMORS Enlist Former METAL CHURCH Vocalist RONNY MUNROE; New Album And Tour Coming In 2023

US metal legends, Vicious Rumors, would like to welcome a new member to the band... on lead vocals Mr. Ronny Munroe! They said big news was coming and this freight train has arrived.

Ronny Munroe rose to notoriety in the metal world as lead vocalist for Metal Church and cemented his name even further in Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Along with three solo albums and a new release with Between Worlds, Ronny is a seasoned pro who continues to amaze audiences the world over with his distinctive, melodic, and powerful voice and stage presence.

Vicious Rumors guitarist Geoff Thorpe says, "I've been following Ronny for years, always intrigued with the power, tone, and professionalism he delivers. The possibility of working together has been on my mind since we met and became friends in 2007. Now that time is here!! The band and I couldn't be more excited for the future and for our next studio album on SPV/Steamhammer in 2023!"

Ronny Munroe adds: "I've been a fan of Vicious Rumors since their inception and it's an honor for me to step in and add my touch to the already stellar legacy of the band. Great Songs, great musicians. It doesn't get any better than that! See you all soon!"

Geoff and Ronny are already collaborating on new material while preparing for a massive Vicious Rumors world tour in 2023. Stay tuned for more news coming soon.