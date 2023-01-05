VICIOUS RUMORS To Launch First Tour With Former METAL CHURCH Singer Ronny Munroe In March

Steamhammer/SPV recording artist, Vicious Rumors, will hit the road in the US from March 8 to April 1, unleashing their unique brand of heavy metal on America with their first shows featuring singer Ronny Munroe (Metal Church, TSO), and performing classics from the Atlantic Records era. Tickets are on sale now.

Founder Geoff Thorpe says, "Every show is gonna be an epic night! A celebration of Metal! After 3 years we can't wait to see you all!!"

Vicious Rumors will finish the tour at the Cain Ballroom in Tulsa, OK on April 1 for the 2 Minutes To Tulsa Metal Festival, co-headlining with Exciter, Night Demon, Satan and many others. Don't miss these classic nights of power!

Tour dates:

March

8 - Reno, NV - Alturas Cellar Stage

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

12 - Wichita, KS - Bar Code Club

13 - Springfield, MO - Kiss Bar

15 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

16 - Akron, OH - The Empire Concert Club

17 - Turtle Creek PA - Sub Alpine

18 - Wilmington, DE - Bar 13

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

21 - Chesapeake, VA - The Riff House

23 - Knoxville, TN - The Brick Yard

26 - Ft Worth, TX - Rail Club

27 - San Angelo, TX - The Dead Horse

29 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

30 - Houston, TX - Arcadia

31 - San Antonio, TX - Bonds Rock Bar

April

1 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom, 2 Minutes to Tulsa Festival