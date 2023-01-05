VICIOUS RUMORS To Launch First Tour With Former METAL CHURCH Singer Ronny Munroe In March
January 5, 2023, an hour ago
Steamhammer/SPV recording artist, Vicious Rumors, will hit the road in the US from March 8 to April 1, unleashing their unique brand of heavy metal on America with their first shows featuring singer Ronny Munroe (Metal Church, TSO), and performing classics from the Atlantic Records era. Tickets are on sale now.
Founder Geoff Thorpe says, "Every show is gonna be an epic night! A celebration of Metal! After 3 years we can't wait to see you all!!"
Vicious Rumors will finish the tour at the Cain Ballroom in Tulsa, OK on April 1 for the 2 Minutes To Tulsa Metal Festival, co-headlining with Exciter, Night Demon, Satan and many others. Don't miss these classic nights of power!
Tour dates:
March
8 - Reno, NV - Alturas Cellar Stage
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon
12 - Wichita, KS - Bar Code Club
13 - Springfield, MO - Kiss Bar
15 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
16 - Akron, OH - The Empire Concert Club
17 - Turtle Creek PA - Sub Alpine
18 - Wilmington, DE - Bar 13
19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch
21 - Chesapeake, VA - The Riff House
23 - Knoxville, TN - The Brick Yard
26 - Ft Worth, TX - Rail Club
27 - San Angelo, TX - The Dead Horse
29 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well
30 - Houston, TX - Arcadia
31 - San Antonio, TX - Bonds Rock Bar
April
1 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom, 2 Minutes to Tulsa Festival