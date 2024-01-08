VICIOUS RUMORS To Perform Soldiers Of The Night Album In Its Entirety On North American Co-Headline Tour With RAVEN
January 8, 2024, an hour ago
US Metal legends, Vicious Rumors, have announced a monster co-headlining North American tour with Raven from March 22 to May 4. The two bands have shared the stage many times over the years, however, this will be the first time these old school metal pioneers join forces on tour. See a full list of tour dates below.
To celebrate Vicious Rumors' 45th anniversary, the band will perform their critically acclaimed first album, Soldiers Of The Night, in its entirety for the first time in North America. Vicious Rumors spent 10 months of 2023 on tour, and 2024 looks to be even a bigger year on the road.
A brand new studio album is also in the works and the band will return to Europe in June where they will play at the Sweden Rock Festival with more headlining shows planned for Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Germany.
Tour dates
March
22 - Cape Coral, FL - Nice Guys
23 - Panama City, FL - Mosey's
24 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
29 - Austin, TX - Lost Well
30 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's
April
2 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey a Go Go
3 San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
5 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
6 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
7 - Seattle, WA - Substation
8 - Boise, ID - Shredder
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High
11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
13 - Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye
14 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
18 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
20 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
22 - Ottawa, ON - Rainbow Bistro
23 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere
24 - Montréal, QC - Piranha Bar
25 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
26 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
27 - New Hope, PA - John & Peter's
30 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
May
4 - Pompano Beach, FL - Piper's Club