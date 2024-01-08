VICIOUS RUMORS To Perform Soldiers Of The Night Album In Its Entirety On North American Co-Headline Tour With RAVEN

US Metal legends, Vicious Rumors, have announced a monster co-headlining North American tour with Raven from March 22 to May 4. The two bands have shared the stage many times over the years, however, this will be the first time these old school metal pioneers join forces on tour. See a full list of tour dates below.

To celebrate Vicious Rumors' 45th anniversary, the band will perform their critically acclaimed first album, Soldiers Of The Night, in its entirety for the first time in North America. Vicious Rumors spent 10 months of 2023 on tour, and 2024 looks to be even a bigger year on the road.

A brand new studio album is also in the works and the band will return to Europe in June where they will play at the Sweden Rock Festival with more headlining shows planned for Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

Tour dates

March

22 - Cape Coral, FL - Nice Guys

23 - Panama City, FL - Mosey's

24 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

29 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

30 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

April

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

3 San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

5 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

6 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

7 - Seattle, WA - Substation

8 - Boise, ID - Shredder

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High

11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

13 - Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye

14 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

18 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

20 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

22 - Ottawa, ON - Rainbow Bistro

23 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

24 - Montréal, QC - Piranha Bar

25 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

26 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

27 - New Hope, PA - John & Peter's

30 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

May

4 - Pompano Beach, FL - Piper's Club