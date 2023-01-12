VICTOR SMOLSKI Premiers Official Music Video For New Song "Unity" Feat. RAGE Legend PETER "PEAVY" WAGNER

Victor Smolski is back with his new solo album, Guitar Force, offering the best and most versatile guitar work he has ever done. This powerful, aggressive and dynamic album also features a lot of guest musicians who added even more colors to the arrangements.

Guitar Force will be released on February 3. Watch a video for "Unity" - featuring Rage frontman Peter "Peavy" Wagner on bass - below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Guitar Force"

"Bought And Sold" (Instrumental Version)

"World Of Inspiration"

"Darkness"

"Self-Blinded Eyes" (Instrumental Version)

"Satisfied" (Instrumental Version)

"Chapter 3" (Concert For Violin & Oboe With Orchestra)

"Bourree (Suite 2)"

"Menuet (Suite 2)"

"Unity"

"Unity" video:

"Self-Blinded Eyes" (Instrumental Version) video:





Lineup:

Victor Smolski - Guitars, Piano, Keyboards, Cello, Sitar

Guest Musicians:

Tim Rashid (Almanac): Bass on track 1-3

Peter "Peavy" Wagner (Rage): Bass on track 10

Armin Alic - Bass on track 3 & 5

Jürgen Knautz - Bass on track 7 & 9

Frank Itt - Bass on track 8

Kevin Knott - Drums on track 1 & 2

Michael Kolar (Horseman) - Drums on track 3 & 5

Dirk Zimmermann - Drums on track 9

Enric Garcia - Piano on track 3 & 5

Marcus Deml (The Blue Poets) - Guitar on track 8

Inspector Symphony Orchestra - track 1-9

Ensemble Virtuoso - track 1-9

Orquestra Barcelona Filharmonia - track 1-9

Vincent Smolski - Keys & guitar on track 1 & 3, voice sample on track 3