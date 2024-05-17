VICTORY Premier "Count On Me" Music Video; Circle Of Life Album Due In September

Victory have revealed details about their brand new studio album, entitled Circle Of Life, for a release on September 13 via AFM Records. A video for the band's first single, the party anthem "Count On Me", can be viewed below.

Naturally, the excellent reputation of a successful hard rock act such as Victory is based – among other things – on the superb achievements of their long-standing career. The early days of the Hanover-based group date back to the 1980s and include immortal album classics and successful tours around the globe. However, none of this would account for much or would indeed be classed as anything but nostalgia if their present accomplishments weren’t on a par with the band’s impressive past.

Their forthcoming, fourteenth studio album Circle Of Life sees the five-piece surrounding founder and guitarist Herman Frank not only effortlessly build on earlier feats, but also sounds stronger than ever. Frank describes the release with its first-rate production as “even more grown-up and mature than its predecessor, we’ve taken the new songs to a whole new level in every respect.” He knows what this optimised performance is due to: “The group operates as a tight unit, based on the experience of the many live shows we’ve played together. Circle Of Life brings together what has grown together and belongs together.”

All of the ten new tracks were recorded by Herman Frank together with vocalist Gianni Pontillo, rhythm guitarist Mike Pesin, bassist Malte Frederik Burkert and drummer Michael Stein at Hanover’s famous Horus Sound Studios, featuring a mix courtesy of sound engineer Arne Neurand.

The album title and matching cover artwork, into which graphic designer Oleg (Voodoo) Shcherbakov has incorporated a philosophical “maths problem” by German artist Rune Mields, also deserve an explanation: They’re about the cycle of life mentioned in the moniker and what people leave behind at the end of their earthly existence.

As far as Herman Frank is concerned, it’s pretty obvious that Circle Of Life will be Victory’s powerful statement for posterity which their fans will continue to enjoy. He says: “For us, this recording is also the perfect ticket for even more and even more passionate Victory concerts.”

Circle Of Life tracklisting:

"Tonight We Rock"

"American Girl"

"Count On Me"

"Surrender My Heart"

"Unbelievable World"

"Moonlit Sky"

"Falling"

"Money"

"Reason To Love"

"Virtual Sin"

"Count On Me" video:

(Photo - Guido Thomasi)