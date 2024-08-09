VICTORY Share New Single “Virtual Sin”

Taken off their much-awaited, new studio album Circle Of Life, slated for a release on September 13, 2024 via AFM Records, iconic hard rock act Victory has unleashed a brand new single entitled "Virtual Sin". Pre-order here.

Their forthcoming studio offering sees the five-piece surrounding founder and iconic guitarist Herman Frank not only effortlessly build on earlier feats, but also sounds stronger than ever. Frank recently described the release with its first-rate production as “even more grown-up and mature than its predecessor, we’ve taken the new songs to a whole new level in every respect.”

He knows what this optimized performance is due to: “The group operates as a tight unit, based on the experience of the many live shows we’ve played together. Circle Of Life brings together what has grown together and belongs together.” ‘

Following a series of previously-released songs, today, Victory strike back with their latest single, the album closing track "Virtual Sin"! Herman Frank says, this song is "pure rock ‘n’ roll. Nothing more and nothing less!"

Naturally, the excellent reputation of a successful hard rock act such as Victory is based – among other things – on the superb achievements of their long-standing career. The early days of the Hanover-based group date back to the 1980s and include immortal album classics and successful tours around the globe. However, none of this would account for much or would indeed be classed as anything but nostalgia if their present accomplishments weren’t on a par with the band’s impressive past.

All of the ten new tracks were recorded by Herman Frank together with vocalist Gianni Pontillo, rhythm guitarist Mike Pesin, bassist Malte Frederik Burkert and drummer Michael Stein at Hanover’s famous Horus Sound Studios, featuring a mix courtesy of sound engineer Arne Neurand.

The album title and matching cover artwork, into which graphic designer Oleg (Voodoo) Shcherbakov has incorporated a philosophical “maths problem” by German artist Rune Mields, also deserve an explanation: They’re about the cycle of life mentioned in the moniker and what people leave behind at the end of their earthly existence.

As far as Herman Frank is concerned, it’s pretty obvious that Circle Of Life will be Victory’s powerful statement for posterity which their fans will continue to enjoy. He says: “For us, this recording is also the perfect ticket for even more and even more passionate Victory concerts.”

Circle Of Life tracklisting:

"Tonight We Rock"

"American Girl"

"Count On Me"

"Surrender My Heart"

"Unbelievable World"

"Moonlit Sky"

"Falling"

"Money"

"Reason To Love"

"Virtual Sin"

"Virtual Sin":

"Count On Me" video:

(Photo - Guido Thomasi)