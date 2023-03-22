Video Vixen BOBBIE BROWN Explains How She Ended Up Living In "Basically A Trap House" - "I Turned Into A Southern Cranky Grandma, Crackin' Whips"; Video

Reality TV star, model, author, “Cherry Pie” girl, Bobbie Brown, sat down with The Bay Ragni Show to give an update on the changes in her life.

In the interview below, Bobbie discusses her stalker talking her identity, social media channels, and money, which caused her to run away and move back to LA and end up back doing drugs and almost homeless.

Bobbie since has moved back home and found God, gotten sober and changed her life. She discusses her future plans, like wanting to do a third book, and more.