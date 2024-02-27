Video Vixen BOBBIE BROWN Looks Back On Projects She Turned Down - "ROBERT DENIRO Called Me To Play SHARON STONE's Role In Casino" (Video)

Reality TV star, model, author, “Cherry Pie” girl, Bobbie Brown, is featured in a new interview with Tulsa Music Stream. In the interview, found below, she discusses her relationship and regrets with late Warrant frontman Jani Lane, alcohol and drug abuse, Hollywood and doing the "Cherry Pie" video, Jani Lane being molested, memories of Tawny Kitaen, a new book in the works, and more.

Brown on projects / roles she regrets having turned down:

"Robert DeNiro called me to play Sharon Stone's role in Casino. I was with Tommy (Lee / Mötley Crüe) at the time, and he basically told him (DeNiro), no, that I wasn't doing that. He didn't want me to work at all when I was with him. There were a few little things that I probably could have done instead of choosing my relationship, and the person controlling that relationship. There's a lot of opportunities that I either sabotaged myself, was pushed in the pit, or jumped in the pit, or completely was just so screwed up or focusing on a relationship. I didn't know how to do both."