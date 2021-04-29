VILDHJARTA Release New Single And Music Video

Century Media presents a new glimpse into the dark yet uniquely blissful universe of Swedish metal group Vildhjarta, this time with a mesmerizing videographic work of art.

As of midnight you will find the song on all digital platforms and come midnight (CET) click below for the unique video that was produced by Vildhjarta, Riivata Visuals and Solver Productions.

The song delivers another taste of the band's upcoming new material. And there's a lot of it. The band simply comments: “när de du älskar kommer tillbaka från de döda - måsstaden under vatten 2021 (When the ones you love return from the dead - måsstaden under vatten 2021).”