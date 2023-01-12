VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY Announce New Live Album, Unveil First Single And Video

Deeply influenced by Greek nature and cosmic phenomena, psychedelic stoner rockers, Villagers Of Ioannina City, take you to new atmospheres with their first live album, Through Space And Time (Alive In Athens 2020), to be released physically for the first time via Napalm Records on March 3, 2023.

The album’s first single, “Father Sun”, arrives alongside a live video which will take the listener into unexplored universes via the catchy rhythm of the hypnotizing bagpipe and entrancing guitar riffs, rising up to an enormous storm. The powerful, rough voices praising Mother Earth entangle with the instruments, producing a homogeneous atmosphere. Watch the clip below.

Villagers Of Ioannina City gather their strengths from Greek nature and cosmic spirits, letting it flow right into their phenomenal psychedelic stoner rock. Delivering amazing performances, the band ascends forth to create their first live album, Through Space And Time (Alive In Athens 2020). With their short but very mesmerizing discography, the live show is centered around the band’s most recent studio album, Age of Aquarius (2019), as they play the album in sequence and spice it up with songs from their debut album and singles. Starting with the fascinating “Welcome”, “Age of Aquarius” and “Part V” all in sequence, Villagers Of Ioannina City represent their ability as great storytellers underlined by great visuals. The band then jumps straight into their debut album, Riza (2014), playing “Nova”, “Perdikomata” and “Skaros”. Fans are blown away from the dedication of the clarinet, bagpipe, and guitar! Through Space And Time (Alive In Athens 2020) presents the sextet’s attention to detail with great production, amazing musicianship, a bombastic live presence, and the yearning to play more amazing shows in the future. This won’t be the last time Villagers Of Ioannina City will transcend fans into the heavens of Mount Olympus - this is only just the beginning.

Formed in 2007, Epirus-based Villagers Of Ioannina City have delivered an explosive performance to the big stage with their infusion of heavy psychedelic rock and folk instruments! After the band released their promising debut album, Riza (2014), the Greek musicians followed up with the game-changing album, Age of Aquarius (2019) – catapulting them straight to the biggest rock festivals and numerous sold-out shows in the biggest music scenes in Greece. Followed by this year’s tour through Europe, psychedelic stoner rockers Villagers Of Ioannina City proved to their fans once more that they are ready to start this exciting next voyage.

Through Space And Time (Alive In Athens 2020) will be available in the following formats:

- 6 Page Digisleeve 2 CD Edition

- Digisleeve & Shirt

- 3LP Gatefold Black

- 3LP Gatefold Marbled Orange/Black

- 3LP Gatefold Gold

Pre-order here.

Through Space And Time (Alive In Athens 2020) tracklisting:

CD 1:

"Welcome" (live)

"Age 0f Aquarius" (live)

"Part V" (live)

"Nova" (live)

"Perdikomata" (live)

"Skaros" (live)

"Dance Of Night" (live)

"Zvara" (live)

CD 2:

"Arrival" (live)

"Father Sun" (live)

"Millennium Blues" (live)

"Ti Kako" (live)

"Audience I" (live)

"Cosmic Soul" (live)

"For The Innocent" (live)

"Audience II" (live)

"Karakolia" (live)

Lineup:

Alex Karametis – Guitar, Vocals

Akis Zois - Bass

Aris Giannopoulos - Drums

Konstantis Pistiolis – Clarinet, Kaval, Backing Vocals

Konstantinos Lazos – Bagpipe, Winds

Kostas Zois - Guitar

Achilleas Radis – Keys

(Photo - Zissis Tsoubos)