VILLE VALO Debuts Music Video For New Single "Echolocate Your Love"
September 2, 2022, an hour ago
Finnish Love Metal pioneer, Ville Valo (VV), has released "Echolocate Your Love", the second single from his forthcoming debut solo album, Neon Noir. The album will arrive in early 2023.
The elegiac goth-optimism of "Echolocate Your Love" gives a fuller picture of the wrought elegance to come. Watch the video below
"It's a sonic step-by-step guide on how to survive, and perhaps even enjoy, the realm of VV with its abundance of things that go bump in the night," says Valo. "It's a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy, with a dash of hope."
Watch the previously released video for "Loveletting":
Further details about Neon Noir will be released in due course.
In the meantime, VV's headline tour, taking place next year across Europe, the UK, and North America - has already sold-out across a number of cities. Get your tickets here to avoid disappointment.
North American 2023 tour dates:
April
1 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
2 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
6 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
11 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
13 - Denver, CO - Summit
14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
17 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
21 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
22 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
26 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
28 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
May
1 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
5 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
8 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
(Photo - Joonas Brandt)