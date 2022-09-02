VILLE VALO Debuts Music Video For New Single "Echolocate Your Love"

Finnish Love Metal pioneer, Ville Valo (VV), has released "Echolocate Your Love", the second single from his forthcoming debut solo album, Neon Noir. The album will arrive in early 2023.

The elegiac goth-optimism of "Echolocate Your Love" gives a fuller picture of the wrought elegance to come. Watch the video below

"It's a sonic step-by-step guide on how to survive, and perhaps even enjoy, the realm of VV with its abundance of things that go bump in the night," says Valo. "It's a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy, with a dash of hope."

Watch the previously released video for "Loveletting":

Further details about Neon Noir will be released in due course.

In the meantime, VV's headline tour, taking place next year across Europe, the UK, and North America - has already sold-out across a number of cities. Get your tickets here to avoid disappointment.

North American 2023 tour dates:

April

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

2 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

6 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

13 - Denver, CO - Summit

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

21 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

22 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

26 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

28 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

May

1 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

5 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

8 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

(Photo - Joonas Brandt)