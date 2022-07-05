VINCE NEIL Added To Lineup For RokIsland Fest 2023

The second annual RokIsland Fest 2023 has added hard rock icon Vince Neil to its lineup, January 17-21 in Key West, FL. The Mötley Crüe frontman joins previously announced performers Styx, Tesla, Loverboy, 38 Special, Queensrÿche, Extreme, Stephen Pearcy the voice of Ratt, Stryper, Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, Quiet Riot, Enuff Z’Nuff and more. Legendary radio and television personality Eddie Trunk is slated to return as festival host.

With most of the RokIsland Fest performances taking place at The Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater, the boutique venue provides an intimate performance atmosphere unique to other rock festivals around the world. In addition to five days of propulsive, high energy live shows along the Gulf waters of Key West, festival attendees will also have unparalleled access to world-class hotels, local fare from renowned restaurants and endless options for recreational excursions and activities (sailing, scuba diving, snorkeling, deep sea fishing, etc.) - a true rock and roll experience in a destination paradise.

Packages and passes will go on sale tomorrow, July 6 at 10 AM, EST. Full experience packages allow RokIsland Fest’s incredible concierge team to book a specially curated experience based on the personal interests of attendees including a five-day festival pass, lodging, a sunset sail with live music on a 60-foot catamaran, exclusive discounts and much more. The pass-only option includes access to all festival performances (does not include lodging). For more information, visit here .

RokIsland Fest 2023 is brought to you by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

RokIsland Fest 2023 lineup: Styx, Tesla, Loverboy, Vince Neil, 38 Special, Queensrÿche, Extreme, Stephen Pearcy, Stryper, Steven Adler, Quiet Riot, Enuff Z’Nuff, Honeymoon Suite, Helix, Black ‘N Blue, Autograph, Wig Wam, Jetboy, Pretty Boy Floyd.