VINCE NEIL Cancels Upcoming Solo Show

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil has canceled his upcoming solo show in New York at Batavia Downs on June 18.

Batavia Downs has issued a statement on the cancelation stating: “Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced today that due to circumstances beyond their control, the concert on June 18th, 2021 will no longer feature Vince Neil. Batavia Downs hopes to welcome Vince to Batavia Downs next summer. On June 18th, 2021, Batavia Downs will now welcome Mark Farner’s American Band to the Rockin’ The Downs Summer Concert Series.

“Please note that tickets purchased for the Vince Neil concert will still be honored on that date. Those wishing for a refund may do so through their point of purchase. Info can be found inside of your ticket confirmation email. Tickets purchased at the Lucky Treasures gift shop may be refunded during normal gift shop hours.”

Neil performed Saturday, May 29 at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival in Boone, Iowa. Some fan-filmed footage from the show can be found below.

Setlist:

"Looks That Kill"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Helter Skelter" (The Beatles cover)

"You're Invited (But Your Friend Can't Come)"

"Smokin' In The Boys Room" (Brownsville Station cover)

"Home Sweet Home"

"Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)"

"Piece of Your Action"

"Take Me To The Top"

"Live Wire"

"Too Young To Fall In Love"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"