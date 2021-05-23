VINCE NEIL, GILBY CLARKE, NIGHT RANGER, And More Confirmed For Monsters On The Mountain

Monsters On The Mountain is a three-day hard rock hoedown in the Smoky Mountains, presented by the organizers behind the Monsters Of Rock Cruise.

Scheduled to take place from October 15-17, 2021 at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN, Monsters On The Mountain will be an indoor concert setting (massive hall with two large stages side by side), it will be a GA (general admission) ticket with a very limited VIP experience. Expect an old school hockey arena style show. There will be seating available, but seating is not reserved.

There will be a hall that connects with a rock n roll market, and a separate hall with smaller stage (acoustic/smaller performances). Outside, there will be a fan interaction tailgate area with games, small stage, beer garden, etc. All of this in the setting of the Smoky Mountains!

This event will be more intimate then a typical multi-day festival.

The first six bands confirmed for Monsters On The Mountain are: Vince Neil, Gilby Clarke, Night Ranger, Kix, BulletBoys, and Rhino Bucket. Stay tuned for more artists to be announced soon. The official on-sale date for tickets will take place the first week of June.