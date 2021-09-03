VINCE NEIL - MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer On Fat Burning Treatment To Shape Up For The Stadium Tour

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil revealed in an Instagram post that he is trying out Emsculpt Neo, a “revolutionary” new treatment which is supposed to build muscle and reduce fat using radio frequency and high-intensity electromagnetic energies.

Neil writes in his post: "Trying it all! Check out Emsculpt Neo abs, They say it's 20,000 crunches in just 30 minutes!! #EmsculptNeo #emsculptpartner #moremusclelessfat #emsculpt @BTLAesthetics".

Mötley Crüe's The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison And Joan Jett & The Blackhearts was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On August 28th, Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil performed a Crüe set at VetFest in Oswego, Illinois. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Neil issued the following statement when it was confirmed he would be performing at VetFest:

"It's an honor to play an event like this for such a good cause. I have several family members who served in the military, including my father, so a show like this is near and dear to my heart. My band and I are looking forward to performing a fun, energetic and exciting show performing all the hits. I am certain a good time will be had by all. See you there!"

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Shout at the Devil"

"Looks That Kill"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)"

"Smokin' in the Boys Room" (Brownsville Station)

"Whole Lotta Love" (Led Zeppelin)

"Heaven and Hell" (Black Sabbath)

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Wild Side"