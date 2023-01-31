VINCE NEIL Performs MÖTLEY CRÜE Classics At Solo Show In Coachella, CA (Video)

January 31, 2023, an hour ago

On January 28th, Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil performed a solo show at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, CA. He was backed by bassist Dana Strum and  guitarist Jeff "Blando" Bland from Slaughter, and drummer Zoltan Chaney. Check out fan-filmed video from the show below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Dr. Feelgood"
"Shout at the Devil"
"Looks That Kill"
"You're Invited (But Your Friend Can't Come)"
"Home Sweet Home"
"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"
"Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)"
"Smokin' in the Boys Room"
"Live Wire"
"Whole Lotta Love"
"Kickstart My Heart"
"Girls, Girls, Girls"
"Wild Side"



