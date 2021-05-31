VINCE NEIL Performs MÖTLEY CRÜE Classics In Iowa; Video

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil performed Saturday, May 29 at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival in Boone, Iowa. Some fan-filmed footage from the show can be found below.

Setlist:

"Looks That Kill"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Helter Skelter" (The Beatles cover)

"You're Invited (But Your Friend Can't Come)"

"Smokin' In The Boys Room" (Brownsville Station cover)

"Home Sweet Home"

"Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)"

"Piece of Your Action"

"Take Me To The Top"

"Live Wire"

"Too Young To Fall In Love"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"