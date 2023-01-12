VINCE NEIL Pulls Out Of RokIsland Fest 2023; SLAUGHTER, LYNCH MOB Named As Replacements

Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil was scheduled, as a solo artist, to perform at this year's RokIsland Fest in Key West, Florida. Unfortunately, Vince has tested postive for Covid, and as a result, is unable to take the stage later this month. An official statement from RokIsland Fest organizers reads as follows:

"Due to circumstances out of our control, Vince Neil and Wig Wam will not be performing at this year’s Rokisland Fest. However, we are excited to announce that Slaughter and Lynch Mob will now be joining this year’s line-up!"

Statement from Vince Neil:

"Hello RokIsland Friends,

I am sad to report that yesterday I was diagnosed with Covid. I am okay but this thing is really kickin’ my ass. All that being said, I am unable to perform at RokIsland Fest next week. I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to the RokIsland Fest organizers and most of all my friends and fans. I am disappointed to say the least. I was so looking forward to this show.

I am hopeful that I will have the opportunity to make this up in 2024.

In closing, I wish all the attendees of RokIsland Fest 2023 a fun and exciting time with all the other amazing acts."

-Vince Neil

"We wish Vince a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on stage very soon!

The Daily Line-Up and App have been updated to reflect these changes, we will see you all soon!"