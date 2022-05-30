VINNIE PAUL - Late PANTERA / HELLYEAH Drummer's Arlington, Texas House Demolished; Photos

The Arlington, Texas home of late Pantera/Hellyeah drummer, Vinnie Paul Abbott, which was put on the market for $750,000 back in February, has been demolished.

Former Ride For Dime charity event promoter, Derek "D-Rock" Walker, took to social media with the following message: "Absolutely gut wrenching and heartbreaking. This is what remains of the monument that was Vinnie Paul's home in Arlington, Texas. This was not only a heavy metal landmark, but a staple in Pantera's rock and roll legacy. Sold off to private investors to be leveled for a new build. If you were fortunate enough to be invited over, cherish the memories forever... Ironically enough the last photo of Vinnie Paul's Play House, the "Brick Wall" stands alone." 💔



Vinnie Paul passed away in 2018 at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 54. He died of dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease.

(Vinnie Paul photo - Aaron Small)