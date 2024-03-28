VINNIE PAUL's HELLYEAH Bandmate CHAD GRAY Says Late Drummer Was Against PANTERA Reunion - "Pantera Was Done Because His Brother Was Dead"

Loudwire is reporting that Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray has shared his thoughts on Pantera's comeback in a new episode of The Jesea Lee Show podcast, including how Vinnie Paul felt about a return before his death in 2018.

The return of the band that dominated heavy music in the '90s and the music remains a relevant influence through today was met with a mixed reaction. The biggest point of contention is that the band is carrying on without the Abbott brothers — Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

In their place, however, are dear friends of the departed brothers, guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, both of whom Gray commends for their part.

The subject of Pantera's return came naturally as Gray was talking about rhythm guitar tracks on studio recordings, and how sometimes Pantera would just leave it as bass and drums during a solo.

When Sirius XM radio host Lee asks about his thoughts on the comeback, especially having been close with Vinnie Paul as bandmates in Hellyeah, Gray is candid.

"I know what it is and I know some levels of the intention are true and pure. But I also know from sitting in on a million fucking interviews with Vinnie Paul and him and I interviewing together and shit, the whole time [he was] basically [saying that the reunion] wasn't happening," Gray admits (transcribed by Loudwire).

The vocalist says that the reunion question was always asked, "And Vinnie would literally go, 'My brother's dead.' [long pause] That's all he would say. That's all he would fucking say."

"That's the way Vinnie thought about it. Pantera was done because his brother was dead. So when I hear that and how passionately he said that and I know how much he meant it... he didn't care [about bringing Pantera back]," Gray adds.

Read more at Loudwire.

In an on-site radio interview with Andrew Haug, recorded at Knotfest Australia on March 21, Pantera bassist Rex Brown discussed the band's resurgence, their current touring, and more.

Asked if he's open to the idea of writing new Pantera music, Rex answers, "Absolutely. I could tell you more, but I'm not going to."

Listen below:

Pantera's reformed lineup could possibly release a live album recored during the band's current tour.

In an interview with The Vinyl Guide Podcast, Charlie Benante is asked if the band have discussed putting out a live recording from the tour. He answers, "Yeah. We talked about that. We'll see. We record a lot, and it's probably just spending time with it and see what shows are good, or take a song from this show or a song from that show and compile it for a live record. I would love to do that."

Listen to the interview with Charlie below:

