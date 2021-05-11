VINNIE VINCENT – Former KISS Guitarist Selling Handwritten Lyrics For Up To $125,000

May 11, 2021, an hour ago

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent is selling handwritten songs penned by axman from his KISS days and the Vinnie Vincent catalog.

The pricing is immensely steep and is as follows:

$3,500 per individual song.

$50,000: Complete set of all 14 Vinnie Vincent KISS handwritten lyrics.

$75,000: Complete set of all 20 Vinnie Vincent Invasion handwritten lyrics.

$125,000: Complete set of all KISS and Vinnie Vincent Invasion handwritten lyrics.

Purchase from Vinnie Vincent’s official website.