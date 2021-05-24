VINNIE VINCENT - Former KISS Guitarist To Release New Music "Within 12 To 18 Months"

Guitarist Vinnie Vincent, who was a member of KISS from 1982 - 1984, recently appeared on The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn. During the interview, which can be heard below, Vincent revealed that he’s almost finished work on his new solo album Guitarmageddon, which serves as the long-awaited follow-up to his Euphoria EP from 1996.

According to Vinnie: "This is my crowning moment of joy that I've been waiting for many, many, many years, just to be able to say to everybody in truth and reality, but we are finally mixing the two-inch masters, and I finally have control over my two-inch tape masters of all of my songs. And we're gonna be releasing new Vinnie Vincent music on vinyl. Within the next 12 to 18 months, it's all finally going to be released."

"The artwork is great. And yes, the Guitarmageddon album is in the process of being mixed right now. We've just finished mixing the new Euphoria tracks that no one's ever heard. And it's pretty phenomenal. I would have to say in all good conscience and honesty, that I'm very impressed with what I'm hearing. I'm blown away. I'm finally able to say, it's the new era of Vinnie Vincent."