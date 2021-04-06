VINNY APPICE Talks New LAST IN LINE Music – “Hopefully The Album Will Be Finished And Out Probably Around Christmas”

Speaking to the Glam Metal podcast, Last In Line drummer Vinny Appice addressed the status of their third album.

Appice commented on Last In Line’s album and guitarist Vivian Campbell’s commitment to Def Leppard: "Meanwhile, we're waiting for a schedule of what's gonna happen with Def Leppard's tour dates; they had those big tour dates scheduled, Mötley Crüe and all that. So we don't know what's happening with that. As soon as we know, we'll be doing some gigs. We've got some gigs in October so far. We'll have to wait and see how this pans out…. Hopefully the album will be finished and out probably around Christmas, and we'll be out before then."

Last In Line recently released an acoustic rendition of the track “Landslide”; a Japanese bonus track from their album, II.

The band states: “This is an acoustic version of our ‘Landslide’ single that was released only in Japan. We decided to create a video as a tribute to memories of touring, to all the grounded artists, crews and venue staff and not in the least for our special fans and friends that we think of at this holiday season - this video is dedicated to you! Hoping that you all stay well at this time, please take care of yourselves and we cannot wait to the day that we can all be together again at one of our shows.”

Last In Line - Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice, Andrew Freeman and Phil Soussan - released their sophomore album, II, in February 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.