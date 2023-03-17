VIO-LENCE Announce New Tour Lineup, More Live Shows For 2023

Vio-Lence is gearing up for a series of live shows in 2023 that will include the band’s new touring lineup. While Phil Demmel remains a member of the band, his personal and professional schedule will limit his touring with Vio-Lence to select festival appearances.

Vio-Lence kicks things off on March 23 in Houston, TX where the band will be playing Hell’s Heroes Pre-Party at the White Oak Music Hall followed by a performance at the Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 26. The band will then head to Europe where they will perform at the Motocultor Festival in Carhaix, France on August 18 followed by a series of performances on the Headbanger’s Boat going from Mami to Nassau October 31 through November 4.

More dates and festivals to be announced soon.

Vio-Lence’s new touring lineup features Sean Killian (vocals), Christian Olde Wolbers (bass), Miles Dimitri Baker (guitar), Ira Black (guitar), and Adrian Aguilar (drums).

2023 Tour Lineup

Vio-Lence live dates:

March

23 - Houston, TX - Hell’s Heroes Pre-Party Show

May

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

August

18 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival

October

31- Nov. 4 - Miami to Nassau - Headbanger’s Boat

Formed in 1985, Oakland thrashers Vio-Lence helped define and refine what came to be known as the Bay Area sound, dropping three seminal albums before splitting in 1993. Leaving behind a heady legacy, they reformed briefly a couple of times in the intervening years before becoming a full-time going concern once more in 2019.

After playing a string of successful shows, the quintet started to think about new music and in 2022 they delivered Let The World Burn, a five-song EP showcasing their first new material in 29 years, which delivers on the classic Vio-Lence sound.

Let The World Burn was tracked in Trident Studios in Pacheco, California by Juan Urteaga (Machine Head, Exodus), mixed by Tue Madsen (Dark Tranquillity, Heaven Shall Burn) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Alice In Chains, Death Angel).

(Photos - Stepahnie Cabral)