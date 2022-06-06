VIO-LENCE - Capital Chaos TV Shares Video From Oakland Show
June 6, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Bay Area thrash icons Vio-Lence perforned at Oakland Metro Operahouse in Oakland, CA on June 5th. Video courtesy of Capital Chaos TV is available below.
The band's tour schedule is currently as follows:
Dates:
June
10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
11 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR
August
16 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
17 - Catch One - Los Angeles, CA
19 - Psycho Las Vegas @ Resorts World - Las Vegas, NV
Vio-Lence released their new 5-song EP, Let The World Burn, via Metal Blade Records. Stream now and purchase the following formats here:
- Digipak-CD
- Orange/red marbled (US exclusive)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- Crimson marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 400)
- Firefly glow marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 300)
- Deep violet marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200)
- Ochre brown marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200)
- All digital platforms (Spotify, iTunes, etc)
Let The World Burn tracklisting:
"Flesh From Bone"
"Screaming Always"
"Upon Their Cross"
"Gato Negro"
"Let The World Burn"
"Let The World Burn" video:
"Flesh From Bone" lyric video: