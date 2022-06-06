VIO-LENCE - Capital Chaos TV Shares Video From Oakland Show

Bay Area thrash icons Vio-Lence perforned at Oakland Metro Operahouse in Oakland, CA on June 5th. Video courtesy of Capital Chaos TV is available below.

The band's tour schedule is currently as follows:

Dates:

June

10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

August

16 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

17 - Catch One - Los Angeles, CA

19 - Psycho Las Vegas @ Resorts World - Las Vegas, NV

Vio-Lence released their new 5-song EP, Let The World Burn, via Metal Blade Records. Stream now and purchase the following formats here:

- Digipak-CD

- Orange/red marbled (US exclusive)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- Crimson marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 400)

- Firefly glow marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 300)

- Deep violet marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200)

- Ochre brown marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200)

- All digital platforms (Spotify, iTunes, etc)

Let The World Burn tracklisting:

"Flesh From Bone"

"Screaming Always"

"Upon Their Cross"

"Gato Negro"

"Let The World Burn"

"Let The World Burn" video:

"Flesh From Bone" lyric video: