Oakland thrashers, Vio-lence, performed on the Ronnie James Dio stage at Bloodstock Open Air 2022. Pro-shot footage for their 42 minute set is available below:

Setlist:

"Eternal Nightmare"

"Serial Killer"

"Calling In The Coroner"

"Officer Nice"

"Kill On Command"

"Upon Their Cross"

"Phobophobia"

"World In A World"