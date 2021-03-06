VIO-LENCE Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL, SYSTEM OF A DOWN Bassist SHAVO ODADJIAN Perform On Lockdown Cover Of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' "Dead & Bloated"

Vocalist Jason Christopher, who has worked with Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, has posted a lockdown cover of Stone Temple Pilots' "Dead & Bloated" featuring drummer Brandon Pertzborn, Vio-lence guitarist Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head), and System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian- Check it out below.

Guitarist Dee Dammers (U.D.O.) recently released the video below, featuring a cover of the Scorpions classic, "Blackout".

Joining Dammers in the performance is vocalist Danny Vaughn (Tyketto), guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, ex- Machine Head), bassist Michael ´Mülli´ Müller (Jaded Heart), and drummer André Hilgers (Bonfire). Jaded Heart's Peter Östros performs backing vocals.

Says Dee Dammers: "I really had a blackout! Enjoy 'Blackout' by the mighty Scorpions featuring Phil Demmel and Danny Vaughn."