VIO-LENCE Launch Teaser Video For Upcoming EP

Reunited San Francisco Bay Area thrashers, Vio-lence, have released a teaser video for their upcoming EP, possibly titled From The Brink Of Mortality, and expected later this year via Metal Blade Records. Watch below:



Vio-lence entered Trident Studios in Pacheco, California in January with producer Juan Urteaga (Machine Head, Testament) to record the new EP. Upon completion, Vio-lence celebrated by taking to social media with the following message:

"And that’s a WRAP!!! New Vio-recording is done. On to the mix and one step closer to your ears!!!! Thanks to Juan Urteaga for giving us his best and getting some awesome performances. So excited to share with you all what we’ve been working on."



The last album from Vio-lence, Nothing To Gain, was released in 1993, and featured Machine Head's Robb Flynn on rhythm guitar. The 2021 lineup of Vio-lence is as follows:

Phil Demmel – lead guitar

Perry Strickland – drums

Sean Killian – vocals

Bobby Gustafson – rhythm guitar

Christian Olde Wolbers – bass

(Photo - James Willard)